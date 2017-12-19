Lane Kiffin signs new 10-year contract to stay Florida Atlantic’s head coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOCA RATON, FL (AL.com) - Just hours before his Florida Atlantic Owls take the field in the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl, coach Lane Kiffin is being rewarded for his efforts.

Kiffin, who led the Owls to a 10-win season in his first year at the helm, has agreed to a new 10-year deal with the school.

"This is further proof of FAU's unbridled ambition," FAU president John Kelly told ESPN on Tuesday.

Florida Atlantic (10-3) faces Akron on Tuesday night in the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl after winning nine straight games, including the Conference USA championship.

