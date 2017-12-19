Holidays impact garbage and recycling pick-up schedules across the Valley

The following are trash pick-up schedules that will be affected by the holidays.

This list will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

ATHENS

  • Christmas – Recycling – Closed
  • Recycling normally scheduled for Monday will be collected Tuesday, Dec. 26.
  • Residential Garbage and Bulk Trash will be collected one day late through Saturday
  • New Year’s – Recycling will run as scheduled

LIMESTONE COUNTY

  • Christmas – Closed
    • garbage will be collected one day late through Friday
  • New Year’s – Closed
    • garbage will be collected one day late through Friday
  • All routes will be run early due to the holidays so please place out the night before if possible.

HUNTSVILLE CITY

  • Monday, December 25 Closed
    • garbage will be collected one day late through Friday
    • recycling will not be collected and pick up will not be rescheduled
  • Monday, January 1 Closed
    • no pickups will be made – garbage will be collected one day late through Saturday

MADISON COUNTY

  • Closed for Christmas Day
    • garbage will be collected one day late through Friday

DECATUR

  • Christmas – No changes in garbage/trash service

MORGAN COUNTY

  • Christmas – Closed
    • garbage will be collected one day late

GUNTERSVILLE

  • Christmas Week
  • All recycling City-wide will be picked up on Wednesday, December 27. This will include garbage for residents of Gunter’s Landing.
  • Garbage pickup will resume its regular schedule on Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29.
  • New Year’s Week
  • Regular Monday recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, January 2. This will include garbage pickup for residents of Gunter’s Landing.
  • Regular Tuesday recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, January 3.
  • Garbage pickup will resume its regular schedule on Thursday, January 4 and Friday, January, 5.
  • Please have your recycling and garbage out for pickup service the night before by 6:00 AM on your modified date.

DEKALB COUNTY

  • Christmas Day – Closed
    • Collection services will run one day late through Friday.
  • New Year’s Day – Closed
    • Collection services will run one day late through Friday.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

  • Christmas Day and New Year’s – Closed.
  • If your service falls on one of these holidays, your service will resume the following day.
  • The remaining days will run one day late with Friday’s routes collected on Saturday.

FLORENCE

  • Christmas Eve – December 24 –  No change
  • Christmas Day – December 25 – No change
  • January 1 New Year’s Day – No Change

TUSCUMBIA

  • Christmas week – Garbage will run one date late – Wed, Thur, Fri
  • New Year’s week – No changes in schedule

 