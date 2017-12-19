Holidays impact garbage and recycling pick-up schedules across the Valley
The following are trash pick-up schedules that will be affected by the holidays.
This list will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
ATHENS
- Christmas – Recycling – Closed
- Recycling normally scheduled for Monday will be collected Tuesday, Dec. 26.
- Residential Garbage and Bulk Trash will be collected one day late through Saturday
- New Year’s – Recycling will run as scheduled
LIMESTONE COUNTY
- Christmas – Closed
- garbage will be collected one day late through Friday
- New Year’s – Closed
- garbage will be collected one day late through Friday
- All routes will be run early due to the holidays so please place out the night before if possible.
HUNTSVILLE CITY
- Monday, December 25 Closed
- garbage will be collected one day late through Friday
- recycling will not be collected and pick up will not be rescheduled
- Monday, January 1 Closed
- no pickups will be made – garbage will be collected one day late through Saturday
MADISON COUNTY
- Closed for Christmas Day
- garbage will be collected one day late through Friday
DECATUR
- Christmas – No changes in garbage/trash service
MORGAN COUNTY
- Christmas – Closed
- garbage will be collected one day late
GUNTERSVILLE
- Christmas Week
- All recycling City-wide will be picked up on Wednesday, December 27. This will include garbage for residents of Gunter’s Landing.
- Garbage pickup will resume its regular schedule on Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29.
- New Year’s Week
- Regular Monday recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, January 2. This will include garbage pickup for residents of Gunter’s Landing.
- Regular Tuesday recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, January 3.
- Garbage pickup will resume its regular schedule on Thursday, January 4 and Friday, January, 5.
- Please have your recycling and garbage out for pickup service the night before by 6:00 AM on your modified date.
DEKALB COUNTY
- Christmas Day – Closed
- Collection services will run one day late through Friday.
- New Year’s Day – Closed
- Collection services will run one day late through Friday.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
- Christmas Day and New Year’s – Closed.
- If your service falls on one of these holidays, your service will resume the following day.
- The remaining days will run one day late with Friday’s routes collected on Saturday.
FLORENCE
- Christmas Eve – December 24 – No change
- Christmas Day – December 25 – No change
- January 1 New Year’s Day – No Change
TUSCUMBIA
- Christmas week – Garbage will run one date late – Wed, Thur, Fri
- New Year’s week – No changes in schedule