Holidays impact garbage and recycling pick-up schedules across the Valley

The following are trash pick-up schedules that will be affected by the holidays.

This list will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

ATHENS

Christmas – Recycling – Closed

Recycling normally scheduled for Monday will be collected Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Residential Garbage and Bulk Trash will be collected one day late through Saturday

New Year’s – Recycling will run as scheduled

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Christmas – Closed garbage will be collected one day late through Friday

New Year’s – Closed garbage will be collected one day late through Friday

All routes will be run early due to the holidays so please place out the night before if possible.

HUNTSVILLE CITY

Monday, December 25 Closed garbage will be collected one day late through Friday recycling will not be collected and pick up will not be rescheduled

Monday, January 1 Closed no pickups will be made – garbage will be collected one day late through Saturday



MADISON COUNTY

Closed for Christmas Day garbage will be collected one day late through Friday



DECATUR

Christmas – No changes in garbage/trash service

MORGAN COUNTY

Christmas – Closed garbage will be collected one day late



GUNTERSVILLE

Christmas Week

All recycling City-wide will be picked up on Wednesday, December 27. This will include garbage for residents of Gunter’s Landing.

Garbage pickup will resume its regular schedule on Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29.

New Year’s Week

Regular Monday recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, January 2. This will include garbage pickup for residents of Gunter’s Landing.

Regular Tuesday recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, January 3.

Garbage pickup will resume its regular schedule on Thursday, January 4 and Friday, January, 5.

Please have your recycling and garbage out for pickup service the night before by 6:00 AM on your modified date.

DEKALB COUNTY

Christmas Day – Closed Collection services will run one day late through Friday.

New Year’s Day – Closed Collection services will run one day late through Friday.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Christmas Day and New Year’s – Closed.

If your service falls on one of these holidays, your service will resume the following day.

The remaining days will run one day late with Friday’s routes collected on Saturday.

FLORENCE

Christmas Eve – December 24 – No change

Christmas Day – December 25 – No change

January 1 New Year’s Day – No Change

TUSCUMBIA