California parents accused of trying to ‘give away’ their toddlers to strangers for drugs or money

LANCASTER, Calif. – Two parents who allegedly tried to give away their children – boys age 1 and 2 – to strangers in exchange for drugs or money have been charged and pleaded not guilty.

Vincent Paul Calogero, 38, and Sarah Elise Nilson, 32, were charged Tuesday with two felony counts of attempt to abandon a child, two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, and one misdemeanor count of being under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant, according to KTLA.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges, saying the pair were arraigned Monday.

The Sheriff’s Department had announced the Dec. 14 arrests of the Lancaster, California couple on Monday, saying they had tried to sell or give away their underage sons in exchange for drugs or money.

The DA’s office revealed Tuesday that the children were age 1 and 2, and that the boys were allegedly “offered … to strangers.”

They were arrested in the 100 block of Avenue J-8, in a residential area of Lancaster.

Calogero and Nison face up to five years in jail if convicted as charged.

They are set to return to court for a bail review hearing Wednesday at the Antelope Valley courthouse. Bail was set at $40,000 for each defendant, the DA’s office said.

The two sons were put into the custody of the county Department of Children and Family Services, the Sheriff’s Department said.

