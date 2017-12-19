× Baldwin County deputy shot responding to domestic call, suspected shooter in custody

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. – A standoff in Baldwin County is over. The man believed to have shot a Baldwin County Deputy is now in custody. That’s according to WKRG in Mobile.

The deputy shot is said to be in serious but stable condition.

Deputies responded to a domestic call in which a woman was assaulted. They tried to find the man suspected in the case at a home north of Stockton. Investigators say the man fired a gun when the deputies approached, hitting one of the deputies.

The man had barricaded himself inside a home for some time. Deputies had asked those living in the area to shelter in place until the situation ended.