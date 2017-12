Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - Alabama has lost yet another linebacker to a significant injury.

Standout freshman inside linebacker Dylan Moses suffered what's feared to be a season-ending foot injury during the Crimson Tide's practice on Monday, AL.com has learned.

Moses' injury is a broken foot, according to sources.

This is the latest blow to Alabama's linebacker group, which has been without several top players at various points during the season.

