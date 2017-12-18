‘This warms my heart’ – Thanks to secret Santas, Guntersville Police officers surprised 36 kids with new bikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- Guntersville Police officers went door to door, papers in hand, Monday morning to talk with some residents. But it isn't what you think -- there was a whole lot of Christmas spirit involved.

Officer Tim Nugent stands outside next to his marked truck -- Guntersville Police is prominently splashed across the dark blue color. He holds a piece of white paper in his hand, and as he peruses his list, checking it twice, he looks around the Guntersville apartment complex. "Got two males," he said.

When police officers are looking for someone, it usually isn't a good thing. It isn't always good news when they show up at your house either.

But Monday, it was a different story. "We got 36 bicycles. 18 boys, 18 girls," Nugent said. That's how many were donated by some local secret Santas for the officers to hand out.

"We were contacted by some local businesses to help spread some Christmas cheer to some kids in our community," Nugent said. The officers worked with the Schools of Guntersville to identify the kids who got the bikes.

So door to door they went, spreading some Christmas spirit to the youngest of the people they swore to protect and serve.

As the doors open, Nugent gets down on the kids' levels and shows them the bikes. Their faces light up.

"This warms my heart," Nugent said, "This is what being a police officer is all about. Getting into the community, interacting with the community."

At one door a little girl smiles big up at the man in uniform. "Merry Christmas! This is for you!" She thanks him, eyes on her new bike.

"This is a great way for us to just go ahead to say 'thank you', and spread a little joy. This warms my heart to do stuff like this, for us at the police department, City of Guntersville, it's a blessing to be able to do something like this."