The Princess Theater will be getting an upgrade after a large donation from Redstone Federal Credit Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR Ala. -- The Princess Theatre has been a north Alabama landmark for over a century. It started out as a horse stable in 1887, then became a silent film and Vaudeville playhouse. Now it will be getting some more upgrades. Redstone Federal Credit Union gave the theatre $250 thousand dollars.

President and CEO, Joseph Newberry, says the company is excited to help restore the iconic theater. Executive Director of The Princess Theatre, Ann Scarbrough, said the money is a hero's kiss to The Princess. "Redstone Federal Credit Union says they are about bring dreams to reality. They have definitely helped to do that today," Scarbrough said.

The money will be used to expand the theatre's educational programs, as well as upgrade the building's marquee message board and loft. The money will also be used to make the theatre more handicap accessible.

"It's going to, very importantly, add an elevator to our loft space. Which means those classes and those events are going to be accessible to everyone," Scarbrough. "That is a big deal."

She said she is grateful for the support for the theatre, and for Decatur. "To have our local businesses, who really understand that type of partnership and what it means for the kind of support that nonprofit art organizations like our need, it's very special."

Scarbrough says the community can expect to see even more music, theatre and film from the Princess.