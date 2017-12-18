Local passengers stranded at Atlanta airport give an inside look at what the past 24 hours were like

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- A Fayetteville, Tenn. couple were returning home from a week in the Bahamas when they got stuck at the Atlanta airport on Sunday.

Joy Spencer said she and her fiance landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday around 3:00 p.m. They sat on the runway for about three hours, then in their terminal for another three. All they knew was that the power was out.

"None of them had flashlights, and we're walking through a terminal that is dark. There were people of all ages walking through, and from what I could see hundreds of us in that one area, it was kind of scary," said Spencer.

Spencer said they were evacuated to Concourse F, which is where the real trouble began. "We sat, and we sat, and we sat for hours."

She said hundreds slept on the floor. People were cold and hungry, with no other accommodations made for them.

"They did bring us chips, they did bring us water, they brought us pretzels, and then I think it was about 3 or 3:30 this morning, now mind you this is 12 hours after we arrived, they did bring Chick-fil-A in, " Spencer explained.

Spencer said the lack of communication and the miscommunication was the worst part. She said she was disappointed in the Atlanta airport's response to the situation. "Because nobody knew what to tell us, nobody knew what to do. Nobody could tell us where to go, or why we're going here or anything like that," she continued, "We were basically just being herded like cattle, and it was very, very frustrating."