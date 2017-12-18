Key player could make return for Alabama in Rocket City Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- This week, Alabama basketball is leaving Tuscaloosa to play around the state. For the second straight season, the Tide are making a pit stop in Huntsville for the Rocket City Classic. They're set to face Mercer at the Von Braun Center.

The game is a homecoming for senior Riley Norris from Albertville and former Jemison standout John Petty. It's also shaping up to be the return of sophomore guard Braxton Key. The Tide's leading scorer from last season had knee surgery in November and missed the first 10 games of the season. Key has returned to practice and participated in the Tide's practice at the VBC on Monday. Head coach Avery Johnson says if Key looks good during shootaround on Tuesday, he'll take the court against the Bears.

UAH is also on the slate Tuesday night, facing Gulf South Conference foe Shorter in the early game of the doubleheader. The Chargers are coming off their first conference win against Lee on Saturday and hope to ride that momentum into the sold out affair against the Hawks. The Chargers are currently 7-3 overall and 1-2 in the GSC.

UAH and Shorter tip-off at 5:15 p.m. followed by Alabama and Mercer at 8:00 p.m.