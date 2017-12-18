Huntsville International Airport sees ripple effect from Atlanta airport power outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Sunday's power outage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport stranded thousands of people. With it being so close to us, there was some impact felt here in Huntsville.

There were no flights going in or out of Hartsfield-Jackson on Sunday, a ripple effect that hit the Port of Huntsville.

"There were a lot of cancellations and some diversions that we received as a result of the power outage in Atlanta, but the response here was for our passengers, and for those people who were going to be in our airport for a longer time period than planned," said Jana Kuner, Huntsville International Airport's spokesperson.

Delta's headquarters and hub are in Atlanta. But whatever their struggles there, Kuner said here in Huntsville the response was immediate.

"We made sure that all the passengers here were fed, had water, had snacks, were given care kits. They [Delta] really did an excellent job, I can't speak more highly about how they responded here in Huntsville," said Kuner.

She said you can never plan for everything, but they are prepared to deal with situations as best they can when they come.

"We actually do disaster drills that are live, and then we do tabletop drills where we bring in our mutual aid partners and we work with our operations team and all of the airlines, to make sure that there's a plan in place and that we can respond however we need to," Kuner explained.

But this power outage shut down Atlanta, and the pain was felt here in Huntsville. In total, Delta had canceled 1,400 flights over the almost 24 hour period. Recovery efforts continued into Monday.