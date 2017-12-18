× Huntsville couple is stepping up their Christmas lights display game, with new additions joining crowd favorites

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We’re featuring some of the best holiday light displays from around the Tennessee Valley every night until Christmas.

Billy and Leah Kauffman say their 2017 display over on 112 Squirrel Drive in Huntsville is even bigger this year. They’ve added a lot of new decorations including a rainbow to Noah’s ark, more penguins, snowmen, and candy canes.

But don’t worry, all the crowd favorites are still there. The lights are typically on from 5:15 p.m until 10 p.m. every night.

Know where we can find the best Christmas lights? Let us know!

