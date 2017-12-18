Felines and Canines Rescue Center in home stretch to finish ‘transport hub’ to save animals’ lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Felines & Canines Rescue Center (FCRC) is an organization committed to moving the surplus of dogs and cats we have in the South to loving homes in the North. The organization has almost met its $850,000 goal to renovate the facility it already owns, and begin saving animals. A mere $50,000 stands in the way.

Bethany Marbut, FCRC Executive Director, says there's a problem with the homeless pet population in the South. "There is a surplus of animals in the South and there is a surplus of adopters up North," she, explained. "So, basically this is connecting a supply and demand issue."

FCRC made a goal this year to create a transport hub in north Alabama. Once at the building, located in Owens Crossroads, adoptable cats and dogs from rescues across the Tennessee Valley will meet to journey north to their forever families.

"It's an opportunity that we cannot let pass us by," Dr. Karen Sheppard with Huntsville Animal Services said.

There's just one hold up. "As soon as we raise the remaining $50,000, we can start our renovations," Marbut explained. "The $50,000 that we are lacking will cover our renovations in full."

The rescue center already secured an 8,000 square foot building and a 10-acre property. They have the land, they have the building and the money will secure the necessary renovations of the facility so there's plenty of room to rescue.

"With the assistance of the ASPCA, we will be transporting 50 to 100 dogs and cats to receiving rescue organizations throughout the Midwest," Marbut said.

Without the opportunity to move adoptable animals into homes, their fate is grim. "The shelters are going to have to euthanize them because of the mass pet overpopulation," Sheppard warned.

Marbut said every dollar makes a difference to get the facility operating as quickly as possible. If you are interested in donating, visit www.fcrescuecenter.org/capital-campaign.