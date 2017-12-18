Dense Fog Likely: Monday night into Tuesday morning

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 AM Tuesday…

From NWS Huntsville:

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday morning,

including all of northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore,

and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* VISIBILITY…Areas of dense fog have developed with visibilities

of one quarter mile or less. Some locations could see near zero

visibilities.

* IMPACTS…Dense fog will make driving difficult and motorists

should slow down and use caution if traveling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use

your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.