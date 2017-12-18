Dense Fog Likely: Monday night into Tuesday morning

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 AM Tuesday…
From NWS Huntsville:
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday morning,
including all of northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore,
and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.
* VISIBILITY…Areas of dense fog have developed with visibilities
of one quarter mile or less. Some locations could see near zero
visibilities.
* IMPACTS…Dense fog will make driving difficult and motorists
should slow down and use caution if traveling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.