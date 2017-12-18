× BLOG: Amtrak train derails south of Seattle

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – An Amtrak train has derailed roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle, spilling cars onto a busy interstate.

The train derailed just before 8 a.m. Monday. All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area. Injuries and “casualties” have been reported, but no specific numbers have been mentioned.

The train derailed just south of Tacoma, Washington.