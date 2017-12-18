BLOG: Amtrak train derails south of Seattle
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – An Amtrak train has derailed roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle, spilling cars onto a busy interstate.
The train derailed just before 8 a.m. Monday. All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area. Injuries and “casualties” have been reported, but no specific numbers have been mentioned.
The train derailed just south of Tacoma, Washington.
WSP diverting traffic at DuPont. WSP aiding withbroad closure & getting assistance to scene. pic.twitter.com/fRw4uGNIVv
— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) December 18, 2017
Mounts Road and I 5 pic.twitter.com/svsT9v8O4H
— Rod Barnes (@rodbrns) December 18, 2017
@KING5Seattle terrifying to see this morning. Praying everyone is okay.. pic.twitter.com/p97DM858jF
— ♚Ling-Ling♚ (@linglingmz3) December 18, 2017
Update from Amtrak: Amtrak is aware of an incident with Train 501, Cascades
service from Seattle to Portland. Emergency services are on the scene
and Amtrak management is responding. Some injuries are reported.
Amtrak service south of Seattle is temporarily suspended. Service
from Seattle to points north and east is continuing to operate.
Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. This information is correct as of
the above time and date. Information is subject to change as conditions
warrant.
Please be advised of a massive incident involving a train derailing on the Mounts Rd overpass on I5. The train is currently blocking I5. Please avoid this area and Nisqually Valley. Be patient with traffic and emergency vehicles in the area. WSP is investigating this incident. pic.twitter.com/lFrXPQDSA1
— Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) December 18, 2017
Several cars on I5 struck by derailed Amtrak train cars. Multiple motorists injured on roadway, no fatalities of motorists reported.
— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017
DuPont: Attention people caught in the backup. We are turning around traffic at Center Drive. We are doing this as safely and quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience. SB I-5 at Mounts remains closed until further notice due to train derailment.
— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) December 18, 2017
Photos from scene of amtrak passenger train derailment pic.twitter.com/gd09MzLCC6
— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017
More photos from scene of Amtrak train derailment pic.twitter.com/yWEJejp1H2
— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017
Family reunification center at DuPont City Hall. Do NOT come to the scene.
— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) December 18, 2017
Individuals with questions about their friends and family on train 501 should call 800-523-9101
— Amtrak (@Amtrak) December 18, 2017
Update from Amtrak: Amtrak Cascades Train 501, operating from Seattle and
Portland, derailed south of Tacoma, Wash. There were approximately 78
passengers and five crew members on board. Initial reports are that some
injuries are reported to passengers and crew, and taken to local
medical facilities for treatment.
Individuals with questions about their friends and family on this
train should call (800) 523-9101. Local emergency responders are on the
scene.
Service from Seattle to points north and east is continuing to
operate. Amtrak Cascades Trains 504 and 509 are cancelled. No alternate
transportation will be available.
Additional updates will be provided when available.
Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. This information is correct as of
the above time and date. Information is subject to change as conditions
warrant.
NTSB is launching a go-team to investigate the Amtrak passenger train derailment in the State of Washington. Team will depart DC today. Additional information to follow when available.
— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) December 18, 2017
Thank you to the first repsonders on the scene. We're praying for everyone on board the train, and ask everyone to hold them in your thoughts. https://t.co/Zh3qJsFXVv
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) December 18, 2017
Emergency responders need the roadways clear. Please only drive if you must, and see below for an alternative route to avoid I-5. https://t.co/Eenk7Shw2f
— Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib (@waltgov) December 18, 2017
NTSB will hold media availability on Amtrak derailment at NTSB Boardroom and Conference Center (429 L'Enfant Plaza, SW Washington, DC 20594) at 2:30 pm ET today. Speaker will be Member Bella Dinh-Zarr.
— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) December 18, 2017
#PCSD has NOT released any numbers on injuries or fatalities. Any reports attributing these to our department are incorrect. All official updates regarding injuries or fatalities will be released by @wspd1pio
— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017
Today’s tragic incident in Pierce County is a serious and ongoing emergency. Trudi and I are holding in our hearts everyone on board, and are praying for the many injured.
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) December 18, 2017
They are our top priority, and I know first responders are doing everything to ensure everyone has the care they need.
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) December 18, 2017
TCSO on scene of train derailment in Pierce County doing everything we can to assist. pic.twitter.com/d0zg3ys4MJ
— Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) December 18, 2017
60k use this area of SB I-5 each day.
– We don’t know when it will reopen
– Expect major delays on alternative routes especially this p.m.
– If you use an alternative route, please use extreme caution.
– New wrecks will make a bad situation worse. #I5MountsTrain
— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) December 18, 2017
Victims from the Amtrak train that derailed in DuPont are at 3 of our hospitals:
14 patients at @GoodSamHosp
5 at @Allenmore
3 at @TacomaGeneral
Thank you to the first responders on the scene. Our thoughts are w/the passengers, their families and their friends.
— MultiCare Health (@MultiCareHealth) December 18, 2017
.@GovInslee has declared a state of emergency relating to the Amtrak 501 response.
— Gov Press Office (@WAStateGov) December 18, 2017