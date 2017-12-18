BLOG: Amtrak train derails south of Seattle

Posted 10:44 am, December 18, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:54AM, December 18, 2017

TACOMA, Wash. (AP)  – An Amtrak train has derailed roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle, spilling cars onto a busy interstate.

The train derailed just before 8 a.m. Monday. All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area. Injuries and “casualties” have been reported, but no specific numbers have been mentioned.

The train derailed just south of Tacoma, Washington.

Update from Amtrak: Amtrak is aware of an incident with Train 501, Cascades
service from Seattle to Portland. Emergency services are on the scene
and Amtrak management is responding. Some injuries are reported.

Amtrak service south of Seattle is temporarily suspended. Service
from Seattle to points north and east is continuing to operate.

Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. This information is correct as of
the above time and date. Information is subject to change as conditions
warrant.

Update from Amtrak: Amtrak Cascades Train 501, operating from Seattle and
Portland, derailed south of Tacoma, Wash. There were approximately 78
passengers and five crew members on board. Initial reports are that some
injuries are reported to passengers and crew, and taken to local
medical facilities for treatment.

Individuals with questions about their friends and family on this
train should call (800) 523-9101.  Local emergency responders are on the
scene. 

Service from Seattle to points north and east is continuing to
operate. Amtrak Cascades Trains 504 and 509 are cancelled. No alternate
transportation will be available.

Additional updates will be provided when available.

Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. This information is correct as of
the above time and date. Information is subject to change as conditions
warrant.

