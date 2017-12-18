Alabama will tally votes for write-in candidates in the Senate Special Election, top election official announces

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Secretary of State, John Merrill, announced Monday that the individual write-in votes cast for the U.S. Senate Special Election on December 12 will be totalled for individual candidates.

Merrill’s office said in a press release that the decision was made “based on Act 2016-450 which provides, upon a determination that the number of write-in votes for Office of United States Senator is greater than or equal to the difference in votes between the two candidates receiving the greatest number of votes for the Office of United State Senator.”

Basically, the release reported that the difference between Moore and Jones’ vote totals is 20,634, and the total amount of write-in votes cast was 22,814. Because the write-in number is larger, the write-in votes get individually counted. However, Merrill does say those numbers are all subject to change once they receive all the military UOCAVA ballots and approved provisional ballots.

Those write-in votes will be included in each county’s final results that are due in the Secretary of State’s office by December 22. The State Canvassing Board, which includes Merrill, Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall, will then review and certify the votes sometime between December 26 and January 3.