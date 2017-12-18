Local couple’s Christmas display helps raise funds to benefit senior veterans organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Six thousand Christmas Village pieces take a long time to collect. Candy and Richard Jones have been doing so for 30 years. "We see a building and we both look at one another. We say well, we don't have that one. We got to get that because we don't have one, and it just has taken on its own life," Candy explained.

Candy and Richard said making and buying villages has become their obsession, but it has also turned into something more. "It has become a labor of love," Richard said.

Candy said they have bought pieces from everywhere and have many varieties of villages. Collecting has become their passion and so has giving back. "If it's going to be out here, it should do some good for somebody," Candy said.

This year they are helping out 'Forever Young' "This organization is good for the military and we are helping them raise quite a bit of money," Candy said.

"'Forever Young' helps veterans out in every way, shape and form,"World War II Veteran Sherwin Callander said.

Callander said before he met the staff of Forever Young he was lonely. "I lived by myself. I had the four walls to talk to. But when 'Forever Young' got into my life they started taking me to places where I have fought," Callander said.

Donations are what keep the organization running. That is why the Jones' are asking for donations from the public when they come visit their Christmas Village display at the Limestone Flea Market. "That's going to help pay for that trip for us," Callander said.

The Christmas Village will be set up at the flea market for the next few weekends so you still have time to stop by and donate to 'Forever Young'. If you are not able to visit the display you can still donate to the organization here.