Upcoming 2018 election candidates speak at Madison County Republican Men’s breakfast

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Saturday morning the Madison County Republican Men's Club held their 396th consecutive monthly meeting. Speakers included former U.S. Attorney Alice Martin, and current Agriculture and Industries Commissioner John Mcmillan.

Commissioner Mcmillan said he was eyeing a run for governor, but has decided against it. However, for whoever does run he says, "I want to see a governor that will provide some leadership and move us away from the status quo, and address some of the real issues that need to be addressed in this state," he said.

Mcmillan announced Saturday that he would instead be running for Alabama State Treasurer in 2018.

"Montgomery needs a good house cleaning in some cases, not in every instance. And that's the reason I hope voters in 2018 will pay a lot more attention than I believe we have tended to in the past," he explained.

Former U.S. Attorney Alice Martin is running for Alabama Attorney General on the Republican ticket. She said she too wants to combat what's happening in the state's capital.

"You know ethics is important, and people are sending enough money to Montgomery. It's all about is it being managed appropriately," she said.

With an exhausting election cycle now behind us, Martin said she doesn't think it will affect the upcoming one right around the corner.

"I don' think there will be voter fatigue. I think right now there's just fatigue, and people are ready to start the holiday season. But no people that are interested in good government and elected officials, they know they have to gear right back up," she explained.

The Republican Primary Election for Alabama's Attorney General will be held on June 5th, 2018. You can vote for treasurer in the November 2018 election.