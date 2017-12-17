Man receiving treatment in Huntsville following officer-involved shooting in Tennessee

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. — Authorities confirm a man in Tennessee was injured during an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Tullahoma.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an officer from the Tullahoma Police Department encountered a man on the 800 block of East Moore Street. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say the situation escalated and resulted in the officer firing upon the man.

TBI Agents Investigating Tullahoma Officer-Involved Shooting https://t.co/h7EQd0E2yf — TBI (@TBInvestigation) December 17, 2017

TBI says the man was flown from the scene to receive medical treatment. According to NewChannel5, our CBS affiliate in Nashville, the man was taken to a hospital in Huntsville for treatment.

NewsChannel5 also reports police were originally in the area serving a warrant for aggravated assault.

The incident is still under investigation.