Madison County Commission Chairman looks ahead to 2018, says ‘communication’ is key

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- One election is finally behind us, but there is another one right around the corner in 2018. Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong is looking ahead to 2018, but he knows there are issues that need to be addressed.

"We've got to be sure that our elected representatives are working together. Washington could learn something from the Madison County Commission," he said.

Chairman Strong said in his experience, which includes 16 years on the commission, and two terms as Chairman, that communication is the key to solving problems. "We've got problems in Washington D.C, we need people who are able to communicate. It will make our country stronger, and that's where the breakdown has occurred."

He said despite differences, elected officials should come together and focus on finding common ground.

"Let's focus on this economy, let's focus on national defense, let's focus on illegal immigration. Again, that's some of the common accord that's out there," Strong said.

He said for those who don't like what is happening, there is always another chance.

"Through this Republic, that is how you change it."

The midterm elections in November of 2018 will have all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives up for election, and 34 of the Senate's 100 seats will be contested.