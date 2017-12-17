× Huntsville International Airport flights affected by ATL delays, cancellations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville International Airport flights and passengers were affected by the outage at Atlanta‘s airport Sunday.

A spokeswoman confirms to WHNT News 19 that the Huntsville airport saw diversions and cancellations as a result of the outage. These were evident on the departures and arrivals boards on the airport’s website. You can check those links for your flight’s status.

Delta runs flights to and from Huntsville through Atlanta several times most days, and these flights were cancelled from Sunday afternoon, on.

A flight from Los Angeles was also diverted to Huntsville on its route to Atlanta.

Huntsville International Airport posted on its Facebook page that Delta fed all the delayed passengers at HSV and passed out care kits to the people affected.

Delta said Sunday that it canceled approximately 900 mainline and Delta Connection flights as a result of the outage, and 48 flights have diverted to alternate airports due to a nationwide groundstop for Atlanta-bound flights.

If you are not sure about your flight’s status, Delta encourages you to visit the Fly Delta mobile app or delta.com before heading to the airport.

Delta said pending full resumption of power, it anticipates a near-full schedule Monday in Atlanta, though some delays and cancellations can be expected. Customers flying to, from or though Atlanta using Delta can make a one-time changes to their travel plans. The airline has issued a travel waiver to those impacted.