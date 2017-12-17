Dense Fog Advisory issued for much of Alabama, five counties in southern Tennessee through Monday morning

WWUS74 KHUN 180509
NPWHUN
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
1109 PM CST Sun Dec 17 2017
ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-181500-
/O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0019.171218T0509Z-171218T1500Z/
Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,
and Cowan
1109 PM CST Sun Dec 17 2017
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CST Monday.
* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED...Until 9 AM CST Monday morning,
including all of northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore,
and Franklin counties of southern middle Tennessee.
* VISIBILITY...Areas of dense fog are expected to develop, with
visibilities reduced to, or below one quarter of a mile.
* IMPACTS...Dense fog will make driving difficult and motorists
should slow down and use caution if traveling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to one quarter of a mile or less. If driving, slow down,
use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.