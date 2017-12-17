Dense Fog Advisory issued for much of Alabama, five counties in southern Tennessee through Monday morning

WWUS74 KHUN 180509 NPWHUN URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 1109 PM CST Sun Dec 17 2017 ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-181500- /O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0019.171218T0509Z-171218T1500Z/ Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan 1109 PM CST Sun Dec 17 2017 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY... The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CST Monday. * TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED...Until 9 AM CST Monday morning, including all of northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties of southern middle Tennessee. * VISIBILITY...Areas of dense fog are expected to develop, with visibilities reduced to, or below one quarter of a mile. * IMPACTS...Dense fog will make driving difficult and motorists should slow down and use caution if traveling. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to one quarter of a mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.