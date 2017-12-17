× After Delta cancels 1,400 flights during Atlanta International Airport power outage, airline says ‘operations are returning to normal’

ATLANTA, Ga. — Delta released a statement on Monday that their “operations are returning to normal” after canceling 1,400 flights. The cancelations came after the busiest airport in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, announced that a power outage impacted several areas of the airport Sunday. The FAA set a ground stop, meaning flights into Atlanta will be held at departure airports.

Delta’s ATL operations are returning to normal following @ATLairport power outage which caused 1,400 flight cancellations. A majority of customers have been rebooked, & Delta has not issued any additional flight cancellations since 1pm. Full details: https://t.co/5uerKoBtnU — Delta (@Delta) December 18, 2017

The tweet links a release of full details for airline customers who were affected by the power outage reading in part:

Delta customers flying to, from or through Atlanta can make a one-time change to their travel plans. Waiver details. Delta has temporarily embargoed travel for unaccompanied minors traveling to, from or through Atlanta Monday due to the power outage. Unaccompanied minors who already began their travel Sunday may continue. Delta has established a dedicated line to help customers retrieve checked bags. Customers (including Air France-KLM customers) should call 1-888-977-1005 to arrange for baggage delivery. Due to congestion, customers are encouraged to call the dedicated line for assistance rather than going to an airport baggage service office.

Previously reported

Just before midnight came some good news for travelers:

UPDATE: Power has been restored on all concourses. 5,000+ meals are being delivered to passengers. Trains will be operational soon. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 18, 2017

The Georgia Power company has said that crews are continuing to work to fix the issue. The company said in a news release that they expected to have power restored to the airport by midnight.

Here are the latest developments:

– More than 600 flights to and from Atlanta were canceled, including 350 departures, according to Flightradar24.

– American Airlines is canceling the rest of Sunday’s flights in and out of Atlanta.

– United is suspending operations to and from Atlanta for the rest of Sunday.

– More than 450 Delta mainline and regional flights have been canceled.

– Southwest Airlines has canceled all operations in and out of Atlanta.

– Flights headed to Atlanta are being held on the ground at their departure airport.

– Inbound flights to Atlanta are being diverted, US Customs and Border Protection said.

– Departures from the airport are delayed because electronic equipment is not working in the terminals, the FAA said.

– The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Atlanta-based reporter Joe Henke tweeted a photo submitted to him by a traveler of the inside of the airport in total darkness.

An average of 275,000 passengers use Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport every day, according to its website.

The FAA confirmed via Twitter that it placed a ground stop on flights headed to ATL because of the outage. That means that flights headed to Atlanta are held on the ground at their departure airport. Some flights were diverted to Huntsville as a result. Flights originating in Huntsville to land in Atlanta have been delayed, based on the latest information from Huntsville International Airport.

1/2 The #FAA has put in a ground stop for flights headed to @ATLairport due to a power outage affecting the airport terminals. The FAA Tower can operate normally, however, departures are delayed because airport equipment in the terminals is not working. — The FAA (@FAANews) December 17, 2017

2/2 A ground stop means that flights headed to Atlanta are held on the ground at their departure airport. We will update this statement when we get new information. — The FAA (@FAANews) December 17, 2017

Delta Airlines, which is based in Atlanta, issued information to travelers who may need refunds or cancellations as a result of the power outage. You can find that information here.