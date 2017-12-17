ALEA issues missing senior alert for Butler County man

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing senior alert for 89-year-old Cecil Betterton.

Betterton was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants traveling west on Highway 106 in Georgiana, Alabama around 6 p.m. Saturday. He is believed to be driving a 2001 silver Chevrolet Silverado with Alabama tag 10AN816. Authorities say Betterton may be suffering from a condition that could impair his judgment.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 334-382-6521 or call 911.