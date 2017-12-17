70 thousand LED lights bring a Christmas display in Arab to life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. -- We're featuring some of the best holiday light displays from around the Tennessee Valley every night until Christmas.

This display on Hillside Drive in Arab is definitely hard to miss. The display features 70 thousand LED lights that dance along to tunes on 107.1 FM. This is the tenth year the homeowners have lit up the neighborhood for the holidays.

Know where we can find the best Christmas lights? Let us know! Click here to submit your favorite display!

