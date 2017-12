HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A wreck sends five people to the hospital Sunday evening.

Don Webster, HEMSI COO, said a female driver and 4 children were in the car when it wrecked. Crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 PM.

There were no life-threatening injuries.

Webster said the woman was taken to the Huntsville Hospital ER, and the children were taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.