× Roy Moore emails supporters, alleging voter fraud took place in Special Election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – In an email to campaign supporters, Roy Moore alleges multiple “reports of voter fraud and other irregularities at polling locations throughout the state.”

Moore’s email does not give any additional details into what those fraud allegations may consist of.

The email goes on to say “My campaign team is busy collecting numerous reported cases of voter fraud and irregularities for the Secretary of State’s office.”

Moore’s email went on to solicit money to help them raise money for contesting the election. The email reads, “So can I count on you to chip in a donation to my campaign’s “Election Integrity Fund” to help document and submit EVERY report of voter fraud and irregularities before the deadline?”

On election night, Secretary of State John Merrill told reporters, to his knowledge, there were no instances of issues or irregularities to his knowledge, at the time.

Saturday, WHNT News 19 reached out to Merrill about Moore’s accusations.

Merrill released this statement:

“We encourage any accusations of voter fraud to be reported to us at www.stopvoterfraudnow.com. We have encouraged the people associated with Judge Moore‘s campaign to let us know what they are aware of that website. We investigate all claims.”

We also asked Secretary Merrill if his office had received any allegations of voter fraud. Merrill replied, “Yes. We’ve gotten several claims but we get claims every election.”

WHNT News 19 has a reporter on this story and will have more on WHNT News 19 at 10.