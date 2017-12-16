× Limestone County land still in the running for Toyota-Mazda plant

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Toyota-Mazda is considering land in Limestone County to build their next 1.6 billion dollar plant, according to our news partners at AL.com.

The 1,252-acre plot of farmland located off Powell Road and Greenbrier Road had previously been considered by Volkwagon in 2008 but was passed by for land in Chattanooga. Since then it’s been registered as a TVA Megasite and an Advantage Alabama site by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama. To become a megasite, a property must have at least 1,000 acres, undergo environmental reviews, have interstate access, potential for rail service, and utility capabilities.

AL.com reports that anonymous residents in the area say there has been activity at the site related to the Toyota-Mazda project. They were told their land was being considered and/or surveyed in connection with the project.

Alabama is believed to be one of two states left in contention for the auto plant, and both Toyota and Mazda have only said that a decision is expected to be made next year.

Toyota and Mazda first announced their plans in August for the manufacturing facility, which is projected to be operational by 2021 and employ about 4,000 people.