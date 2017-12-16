× Home on Cedar Lane Trail lights up Harvest

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — It’s that time of year again! Christmas lights are shining brightly all across the Tennessee Valley. Tonight we’re showcasing a gorgeous display out of Harvest.

Johnny and Jane Bray love decorating their home on Cedar Trail Lane. The display features a manger scene, bears and inflatables. The Brays say they enjoy lighting up their neighborhood for the holidays.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

