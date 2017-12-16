Dollywood’s ‘Smoky Mountain Christmas’ offers holiday adventure close to home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. -- You and your family don't have to travel far to shake up your holiday time at home! Dollywood offers four million Christmas lights, seven holiday shows, seasonal menus and a nightly parade. And of course, what's a Christmas adventure without opportunities to meet and take pictures with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus?

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana creates a wonderland that you and your family can wander through and view the park's more than four million holiday lights, spectacular holiday performances, and warm Christmas atmosphere, and it is easy to understand why.

From the cheer and joy of Dollywood's Parade of Many Colors to traditional holiday favorite performances like "It`s a Wonderful Life" and "Christmas in the Smokies," Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas helps your family create memories to share for a lifetime.

Plus, the more than 20 of Dollywood's signature rides and attractions operate in a festive environment sure to get everyone into the spirit of the season.

You can visit Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas now through Jan. 3! You can purchase tickets here.