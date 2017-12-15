Police charge man with strangling a woman to death in north Huntsville investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have charged 34-year-old Otis Terrial Nelson with murder in the killing of 44-year-old Mary Washington. That’s according to our news partners at AL.com.

Police found Washington’s body on Nov. 10 just after 6:00 p.m. at her home on Sullivan Road in north Huntsville. However, court documents show the offense happened on Nov. 9.

Officials say that the death has been ruled a homicide. “The cause of death was due to strangulation with blunt force injuries,” Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill wrote in a text message to AL.com.

Few details have been released in this case. Police arrested Nelson on Nov. 14 and he is being held in the Madison County Jail with bail set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on Jan. 10 at 9:30 a.m.