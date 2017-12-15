Rain likely by Sunday, and some interesting times ahead by Christmas!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been cold today! Temperatures hovered in the 30s almost all day, and we’ll get another freeze tonight. Expect lows in the mid-20s with a mostly clear sky overnight; that means frost is likely Saturday morning. Saturday starts cold but ends up substantially milder than Friday! Daytime highs touch the mid-50s with a lot of sunshine.

Looking for some rain? It’s coming for most of North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee, but some get more than others in this very uneven round of rain. After a chilly, damp Sunday, we’ve got some more wet weather coming; however, the air gets warmer next week!

Sunday’s rain followed by more Monday and Tuesday: You may have noticed a rain chance ‘drop’ on our Seven Day Forecast: now 50% down from 70%. Confidence is high that it will rain; confidence is low that it will rain a lot.

A cluster of showers moves into Northwest Alabama Sunday morning between 6 AM and 9 AM; that’s where we see the greatest potential of a tenth to a quarter-inch of rainfall. Between 9 AM and 3 PM, showers diminish as they move east through Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Scottsboro and Fort Payne. Odds are slim that we’ll get more than a tenth of an inch of rain in those areas on Sunday.

More rain develops Monday and moves north across the region through Tuesday. That round of rain looks heavier farther south, so some of the spots that don’t get much Sunday have a better chance of some beneficial rain on Monday night and Tuesday.

Above-average warmth for a few days: Ready for some warmer weather for a change? The past 10 days have been significantly colder than average for North Alabama; we’ll turn that around and run some 6ºF to 12ºF above average from Monday through Friday of next week.

Another cold front blasts in on Friday with a good chance of rain, but we’ve got a chance at touching 70ºF before it arrives!

Christmas creeping into view: If you’ve never looked at Live Alert 19, then you’ve probably never noticed we actually provide a 10-day forecast! Now that we’re within 10 days of Christmas, it’s time to get serious about the what-ifs, the what-abouts, and the probably-nots of the forecast.

It probably won’t snow or ice in North Alabama between Saturday and Christmas Day. What if it gets colder with light precipitation around? What about the scenario playing out like it did in 1998 (ice storm)? All of those are on the table, but right now it looks like the coldest air stays just north of Alabama keeping us in a chilly, wet period from the 22nd through the 26th.

Here's the latest (as of this writing) batch of model guidance still putting North Alabama on the dividing line between a cold, wet Christmas and a crunchy, icy or snowy one! One model doesn't make a forecast, but it's definitely got the weather world talking about what could happen!

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

