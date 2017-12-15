× Police investigate domestic situation in Big Cove area, one person in custody

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – One person is in custody after what police call a domestic situation in the Big Cove area of Owens Cross Roads.

It happened just before midnight in the area of Cove Valley Drive off Taylor Road.

Several viewers contacted WHNT News 19 and said they were asked to evacuate their homes while heavy police presence was on the scene.

Right now, details are limited in this case, but WHNT News 19 plans to push for more answers.

Huntsville police say no one was injured and everyone is safe.