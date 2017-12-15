× Man hired to clean up storm damage at Florence store accused of stealing $890,000 in goods

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police say they have arrested a man accused of stealing $890,000 worth of parts from Advance Auto Parts after a storm destroyed the store. The man was subcontracted to help clean up the property.

Police arrested Jerry Ford, 49, on Thursday after searching his home and a storage unit rented by Ford. During the search, officers were able to recover a large portion of the store’s stolen stock.

Several businesses and individuals reported the theft, and told investigators that Ford was attempting to sell items from the store.

Ford faces a charge of Receiving Stolen Property first degree. Police booked him into the Lauderdale County Jail; he bonded out on a $2,500 bond.

Police ask anyone with information that could help them in the investigation to call Detective Bill White at 256-768-2764, or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP,” plus the message.