Improper temps and dirty conditions in restaurants across the Valley

Posted 4:42 am, December 15, 2017, by

Limestone County

Las Trojas Mexican Restaurant

22051 US Hwy 72, Athens

Violations:

  • Cheese and milk not at proper temperatures
  • Dirty ice maker
  • Damaged/cracked chip lids

Score: 73

Taqueria Los Arrieros @ LFM (Mobile Food Service)

30030 Hwy 72, Madison

Violations:

  • Rice not at proper temperature, not cooling properly
  • Lack of date marking on food
  • Cheese not at proper temperature

Score: 76

Colbert County

Kaavyakrupa LLC DBA Quick Stop

1021 Hwy 72 East, Tuscumbia

Violations:

  • Employee not washing hands prior to putting on gloves and handling food (corrected upon visit)
  • Two pans of molded food (rules reviewed, corrected upon visit)
  • No drying device at kitchen hand sink (corrected upon visit)
  • Puppy in crate behind counter -- animals prohibited (rules reviewed and corrected upon visit)

Score: 67

Lauderdale County

Red Lobster #0474

243 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence

Violations:

  • Presence of insects by dishwasher

Score: 95

Franklin County

Russellville's Doughnuts

14204 Hwy 43, Russellville

Violations:

  • Rodent signs present

Score: 95

Madison County

Chili's #1814 

8628 Hwy 72 W, Madison

Violations:

  • Several food utensils, pots, pans and bowls with food particles left on them in storage and in use

Score: 88