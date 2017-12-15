Improper temps and dirty conditions in restaurants across the Valley

Limestone County
Las Trojas Mexican Restaurant
22051 US Hwy 72, Athens
Violations:
- Cheese and milk not at proper temperatures
- Dirty ice maker
- Damaged/cracked chip lids
Score: 73
Taqueria Los Arrieros @ LFM (Mobile Food Service)
30030 Hwy 72, Madison
Violations:
- Rice not at proper temperature, not cooling properly
- Lack of date marking on food
- Cheese not at proper temperature
Score: 76
Colbert County
Kaavyakrupa LLC DBA Quick Stop
1021 Hwy 72 East, Tuscumbia
Violations:
- Employee not washing hands prior to putting on gloves and handling food (corrected upon visit)
- Two pans of molded food (rules reviewed, corrected upon visit)
- No drying device at kitchen hand sink (corrected upon visit)
- Puppy in crate behind counter -- animals prohibited (rules reviewed and corrected upon visit)
Score: 67
Lauderdale County
Red Lobster #0474
243 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence
Violations:
- Presence of insects by dishwasher
Score: 95
Franklin County
Russellville's Doughnuts
14204 Hwy 43, Russellville
Violations:
- Rodent signs present
Score: 95
Madison County
Chili's #1814
8628 Hwy 72 W, Madison
Violations:
- Several food utensils, pots, pans and bowls with food particles left on them in storage and in use
Score: 88
