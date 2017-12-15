Huntsville nonprofit helps makes sure local elementary students receive Christmas gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- A Huntsville nonprofit is making sure that 148 local preschoolers and kindergartners meet Santa and get a special Christmas gift this year. Kids at Huntsville's Morris Elementary were smiling a little brighter on Friday, after a visit from the one and only Santa Claus.

The gifts were brought by, Ready yoUrself For The Future, a nonprofit for young men in Northern Alabama. Their mission is to elevate the community by building strong leaders.

Founder and CEO, Anthony Graham said their visits to Morris Elementary started five years ago when a little girl there told him she doesn't get anything for Christmas.

"I decided to take that role on and make sure 148 kids this year got stockings, got barbie dolls, got matchbox cars, got candy and stockings filled," Graham said.

Graham said he does this so no child feels forgotten.

"Not everybody feels appreciated this time of year. Not everybody gets items this time of year. It's just important to fill that void," Graham said. "When they see Santa, when they see the gifts, just their smiles because it's something very small. It's a dollar matchbox car that just lights up their day, and it just makes my heart happy."