First Baptist Church presents “The Living Christmas Tree”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – First Baptist Church’s annual performance of the Living Christmas Tree is back!

The concert features over 150 singers, a 50 piece orchestra and thousands of lights that bring the 39-foot Christmas tree to life. Singer Steve Amerson is this year’s special guest.

The performances are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 at 11:00 a.m. – “A Tree for the Children”

Saturday, December 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m. “Abridged presentation with highlights from this year’s Tree”

Sunday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Performances are free, but tickets are required. Online tickets are “sold out,” but we will air a live performance Saturday on WHNT2 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. You can also watch the live broadcast here on WHNT.com.

