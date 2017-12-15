× Custody battle continues for Nosey the elephant

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A bench trial continues in Lawrence County tonight to determine the future of Nosey the elephant.

Nosey was taken from a small family circus along with four ponies on November 9 amid allegations of mistreatment. The company involved is the Great American Family Circus from Orlando. Hugo Liebel, the owner of the circus, told WHNT News 19 that they were on their way from Orlando to Gadsden for a show when they stopped in Moulton to resolve brake issues.

The Lawrence County District Attorney’s office told WHNT that concerns were raised over the elephant’s condition while in Moulton. According to a representative from the DA’s office, the elephant had marks on its legs from where it’s been chained for some time. A veterinarian in Cullman later found that the Nosey had thickened dead skin on her forehead and back that could put her at risk for painful infections.

Nosey is currently at the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.

Animal rights groups like PETA said they have been following Nosey for a while. PETA claims Liebel has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for nearly 200 animal welfare violations.

WHNT will provide the latest details in the case as soon as the judge comes to a decision.