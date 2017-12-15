Christmas in Dixie Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Shawn Klush and Cody Slaughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Venue: Mark C. Smith Concert Hall (VBC)

December 16, 2017 - 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Benefiting the Association of the United States Army.

www.ausa.org

Special guests include: Riley Jenkins, Former Members of JD Summer & The Stamps Quartet (Donnie Summer), Ed Hill, Bill Baize, Larry Strickland), and Dan Lentino & The Fabulous Ambassadors Band.

*Subject to Change

TICKET PRICES:

$60, $50 & $40

TICKET INFO:

Tickets are available at the VBC Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. *Plus applicable fees and service charges.