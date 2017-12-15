Christmas in Dixie Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Shawn Klush and Cody Slaughter

Venue: Mark C. Smith Concert Hall (VBC)
December 16, 2017 - 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Benefiting the Association of the United States Army.
www.ausa.org
Special guests include: Riley Jenkins, Former Members of JD Summer & The Stamps Quartet (Donnie Summer), Ed Hill, Bill Baize, Larry Strickland), and Dan Lentino & The Fabulous Ambassadors Band.
*Subject to Change
TICKET PRICES:
$60, $50 & $40
TICKET INFO:
Tickets are available at the VBC Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. *Plus applicable fees and service charges.