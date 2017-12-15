Tigers focusing on themselves as they begin bowl practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- For the fifth time in as many seasons under Gus Malzahn, Auburn is going bowling.

The Tigers earned a berth in a New Year's Six bowl for the second consecutive year and will face undefeated UCF in the Peach Bowl in Jan. 1. After nearly two weeks since Auburn's SEC title game loss to Georgia, the Tigers return to the practice field Friday to begin preparation for the Knights.

It will be the first of six practices on campus before the holidays, after which the team will report to Atlanta for on-site preparation the week of the bowl game.

To continue reading this article click here.