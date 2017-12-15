An Athens Christmas display lights up the night on Pinebrook Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. -- It's time to celebrate the season with our Christmas lights showcase! A home in Athens is shining brightly in the community for the holidays.

According to Michael Scott, he and his wife have been waiting to decorate since they moved into the area last June. Michael said they spent a week of vacation putting up the display on Pinebrook Drive!

He added though it may not be big enough to be seen from outer space, it is bright.

Do you know where we can find the best lights in the Valley? Let us know here. We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

