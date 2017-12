Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Basketball fans rejoice. The Rocket City Classic returns to the Valley for the second year in a row.

This year's game is a double-header. UAH will face off against Shorter at 5:15 p.m. at the VBC. The Crimson Tide will then take on Mercer at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at the VBC Box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000 and online here. Tickets include admission to both games. The event is being presented by the Huntsville Airport.