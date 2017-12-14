Star Wars fans gather for premiere of The Last Jedi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Thursday, fans flocked to the US Space and Rocket Center for the premiere of the new Star Wars movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Robert Britton of Sheffield was first in line with his family.

"It has been a long wait, but I definitely think it's going to be worth it," he predicted.

Britton got to the USSRC's IMAX theater at 3 p.m., 4 hours before the first showing.

"We wanted the best seats," said Britton.

Erin Crandall came to see the film with her husband.

"There are so many unanswered questions, and I don't think we are going to get all the answers. I think we will get more," said Crandall.

Britton added that he is watching for a specific answer out of the film: "Will Luke train Rey?"

Carrie Fisher, who plays Leia, died around this time last year after suffering a cardiac event. Her character appears in The Last Jedi, but fans like Crandall are prepared to be emotional during Fisher's final voyage.

"She was my first female role model as a kid," said Crandall. "It's going to be very hard to see her. But hopefully they are going to do her character justice."

For Addie Tomes, who dressed as Rey (her favorite character) for the premiere, this movie will be worth waiting for.

"We watched The Force Awakens last night and it was hard to watch the end of it and not go right into the next movie!" she exclaimed. "It's a really big movie and I really like Star Wars."

Britton said he is drawn to Star Wars because of the theme that keeps him coming back: "There has always been a good side that has been overall prevailing."

The US Space and Rocket Center IMAX is one of only a handful of theaters that will show the movie in 70mm film. USSRC officials said it is one of the last movies to be filmed in 70mm IMAX® format. The Rocket Center will soon convert its IMAX theater into a digital planetarium, so this is the last chance to see a full-length IMAX film in the SpaceDOME theater.

STEAM Works provided a demonstration on how to build your own light saber, and Green Pea Press printed two specialStar Wars-themed shirts for guests at the theater.

Members of the Alabama Garrison of the 501st Legion Star Wars costuming group will also be out at USSRC showings the rest of opening weekend.

R2-D2 didn't want to give away any spoilers, but it did indicate people would enjoy the movie in an interview with WHNT News 19.