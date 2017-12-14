Secretary of State predicts a Senate recount could cost up to $1.5 million dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Roy Moore's campaign has said on multiple occasions that they want the election to be certified before they consider conceding the race.

After that happens, there could potentially be a recount.

If the difference between Jones and Moore is less than half a percentage point, the state would pay for the recount, but if it's greater, Moore's campaign would have to request and pay for it.

The check would be a big one.

"We estimate that it might be somewhere between 1 million and 1.5 million dollars but that could change," says Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

Merrill says, most of the cost comes from labor expenses.

"You have to pay for security, you have to pay for ballot security, you have to pay for the machines to be set and be run just like you do for a normal election cycle," says Merrill.

His office is working now to determine the exact price.

"We’ll make sure they know exactly what cost they’re looking at before they agree to go in that direction," he says.

It's unclear how much money Roy Moore has on hand, but an email to campaign supporters on Election Day could be an indication their coffers are low.

The email says in part, "We're facing an unexpected shortfall at the worst possible time."

That begs the question - would a recount be worth the price?

“Because of the margin between the two candidates, I would say it’s highly unlikely that that margin would decrease enough to change the outcome," explains Secretary Merrill.

It's a question Roy Moore's campaign will be grappling with for the next two weeks.

However, after questions were raised this week, the Secretary of State's office is reviewing whether Alabama law allows a U.S. Senate Candidate to pursue a recount, if their vote total fails to meet the half percent automatic recount trigger.

Alabama law allows for candidates from a number of offices to challenge a vote tally. The list includes a number of state offices, but not U.S. Senator.

The answer to that vague legal question could affect if a recount is done or not.