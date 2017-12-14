× Authorities confirm second skinned dog found in the Shoals

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Lauderdale County Animal Contol confirms a skinned dog was found Thursday.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. This comes just a week after Colbert County authorities found a skinned and mutilated dog in their area. Warning: there are images in the linked story that are extremely graphic and hard to look at. An animal cruelty investigation continues into that incident.

