HEMSI’s special delivery allows local children to celebrate Christmas early

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - HEMSI paramedics collected toy donations during their annual Christmas party for the YMCA Downtown Early Childhood Education Center. Then, they delivered those gifts to the children on Thursday morning.

The students cheered and clapped as a HEMSI ambulance full of wrapped gifts for them drove into their schools' parking lot to unload. Each child received a gift, a hug from a paramedic and took a picture.

This is the 10th year HEMSI has participated in community outreach. The United Way of Madison County helped HEMSI decide on giving to the children at the YMCA. United Way volunteers also helped by wrapping each gift.