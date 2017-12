This week we get a good show as the Geminid shower peaks Wednesday and Thursday. The best time to see the shower is at 2AM, when the radiant point is highest in the night sky. The Geminid meteor shower can produce up to 50 meteors per hour at its peak.

As usual, the photographers of the Tennessee Valley caught the beauty on camera! Thanks to Mike Wilhelm for catching these beautiful pictures!

If you caught a pic you want to share, just click the submit photo button below.