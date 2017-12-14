× Former Madison City Schools superintendent Dee Fowler to retire from public education

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A longtime educator in the state announced his retirement during an Alabama State Department of Education board meeting Thursday.

Dr. Dee Fowler, Chief of Staff in the State Superintendent of Education, confirmed the news that he will be retiring at the end of December after dedicating 42 years of his life to public education. Fowler reminisced about his first year as a teacher at Hazel Green High School in 1975 during the announcement, adding that he even remembered what he wore the first day on the job.

Fowler added that he looks forward to spending more time with his wife.

Board members shared their well-wishes at the meeting.

CONFIRMED: Longtime @madisonschools educator, Dr. Dee Fowler, retiring from ALSDE and public education at the end of this month. Board announced at meeting today @whnt — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) December 14, 2017

Fowler recently headed Madison City Schools, announcing his resignation in November 2016. He had been superintendent in Madison since January 2007.