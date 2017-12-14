× Airplane draws one-of-a-kind Christmas tree in the sky

Some early “Season’s Greetings” from one of Flight Test Teams in Hamburg 🎄✈️ https://t.co/k71QhMrgmF @flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/FURAnB3qp3 — Airbus (@Airbus) December 13, 2017

(CNN) — An Airbus plane out of Hamburg, Germany, took a particularly festive flight on Wednesday, mapping out an intricate Christmas tree over the country that could be clearly seen on flight radar sites.

There are a few things to admire here: One, that the capacity for finding new and creative ways to show holiday cheer is clearly boundless. Two, that Airbus employs some incredibly precise test pilots. Look at how round the ornaments turned out! We’re getting a little dizzy thinking about it.

And no, there weren’t any passengers frowning out the window as their pilot did little loops and bends only to end up where where they started out. Airbus clearly states the holiday artwork was thanks to a Hamburg-based flight test team. These teams evaluate new and in-use planes for maintenance and certification.