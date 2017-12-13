WHNT News 19 political analyst Jess Brown correctly predicted the U.S. Senate race result, weeks before Tuesday’s vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Doug Jones is the first Democrat to claim a statewide U.S. Senate seat election win in Alabama in 25 years. His performance Tuesday night made national headlines, but WHNT News 19’s political analyst Jess Brown predicted the outcome three weeks ago.

Brown didn’t just pick a winner in the Alabama special election for the U.S. Senate, back on Nov. 24 he spelled out to us how he thought it would happen.

“I think the turnout that was going to be dismally low will be appreciably higher,” Brown told WHNT News 19

He was right. Voter turnout was 40 percent, more than 1.3 million voters, far higher than the state projected.

Regarding turnout, he told us, “That inevitably helps Jones in my view, more than Moore.”

He was right again, Jones got 671,000 votes, 21,000 more than Roy Moore.

Brown also predicted U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s unwillingness to support Moore would shape the outcome.

“When people with Republican ties as strong as Richard Shelby indicate a reluctance to vote for the Republican nominee, he’s not going to be by himself,” Brown said in the November interview.

That also proved true. Shelby said he submitted a write-in vote for a distinguished Republican. Records show 22,000 other voters did the same thing.

And Brown said the allegations of sexual misconduct had damaged Moore’s standing.

Taken all together, this was Brown’s call on Nov. 24:

“I think Moore has taken enough of a hit, within Republican ranks, Jones will win this thing in a whisker, it’ll be close,” Brown told WHNT News 19.