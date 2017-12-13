UAH hockey keeps finding ways to get points

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Not only is the UAH hockey team in the middle of a two month long road trip, the Chargers have played in nine straight weeks, but the good news is the team keeps coming away with points. You have to go back to the last weekend in October to find the last time UAH was swept in a weekend series. The effort has the Chargers in 6th place in the WCHA standings, just five points behind 3rd place Michigan Tech. Scoring points every weekend has been a huge focus of the team all season, and head coach Mike Corbett says it's their experience that's really been paying off. "We're older now and our guys understand it. We are getting timely goals, we are getting goals at the right time. Weather it's 1-0, and instead of them getting the next goals, we get the next goal to make it 1-1," coach Corbett said. "Those certain things that happen in a game, we are able to put on serves in games with our older guys, where they are able to be leaders. They can make some plays when the games are on the line."